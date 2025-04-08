Legal & General Group Plc Has $557.96 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,207,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 331,368 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $557,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $403.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $437.96 and a 200-day moving average of $459.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $332.98 and a one year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.29%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.