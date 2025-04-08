Legal & General Group Plc Sells 690,144 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,207,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 690,144 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $472,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,499,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,672,451,000 after buying an additional 5,934,615 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,849,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,249 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,793,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $95,167,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Crown Castle from $102.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Argus raised Crown Castle to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Crown Castle Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.93. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.79 and its 200-day moving average is $99.86.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently -69.71%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

