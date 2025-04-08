Legal & General Group Plc Sells 765,556 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,229,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765,556 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $376,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,628,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,640,000 after purchasing an additional 33,718 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of FAST stock opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $84.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 85.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FAST. HSBC downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.91.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

