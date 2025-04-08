Legal & General Group Plc Trims Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,505,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814,622 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $364,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,398,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,334,000 after acquiring an additional 178,813 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 65,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 211,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,906,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on PACCAR from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.04.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $88.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $86.12 and a one year high of $123.20.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $11,565,536.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,805,717.80. This represents a 62.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,129.15. This represents a 26.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.