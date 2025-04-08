Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Shares Down 3.3% – Should You Sell?

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.05 and last traded at $41.91. 18,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 11,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.34.

Leonardo Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71.

About Leonardo

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.