Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.200-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-$6.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.3 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.20-1.25 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE LEVI opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 3.32%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.82.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $76,821.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,221.28. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

