Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the blue-jean maker on Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th.

Levi Strauss & Co. has raised its dividend by an average of 24.4% annually over the last three years. Levi Strauss & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 36.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEVI traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,706,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,256. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $76,821.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,221.28. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.45.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

