Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the blue-jean maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $19.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LEVI. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

LEVI opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average is $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 3.32%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $76,821.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,221.28. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 678.9% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 5,507 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

