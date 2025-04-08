Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Liberty Broadband Stock Performance
Liberty Broadband stock opened at $76.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $101.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.72 and its 200 day moving average is $81.28.
Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.67 by ($1.63). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband
Liberty Broadband Company Profile
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
