Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $76.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $101.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.72 and its 200 day moving average is $81.28.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.67 by ($1.63). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 563,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,589,000 after purchasing an additional 288,078 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

