Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th.

Lincoln National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. Lincoln National has a payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lincoln National to earn $8.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $39.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

