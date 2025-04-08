Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:LOKVU)

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V’s (NASDAQ:LOKVU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, April 9th. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 28th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOKVU opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated on November 27, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

