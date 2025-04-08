Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Loar were worth $14,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOAR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Loar by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after buying an additional 36,701 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Loar in the third quarter worth $1,247,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Loar by 3,444.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Loar by 9.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loar during the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000.

Get Loar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOAR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Loar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Loar in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Loar Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LOAR opened at $71.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.89. Loar Holdings, LLC has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $96.99.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. Loar’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Loar

(Free Report)

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.