London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Sells £1,445,762.92 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) insider David Schwimmer sold 13,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of £104.44 ($132.94), for a total value of £1,445,762.92 ($1,840,329.58).

David Schwimmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 13th, David Schwimmer sold 4,577 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of £111.44 ($141.85), for a total value of £510,060.88 ($649,262.83).

LSEG stock traded up GBX 485.14 ($6.18) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting £108.10 ($137.60). 179,478,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,870,662. The business has a fifty day moving average price of £114.57 and a 200 day moving average price of £111.43. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 8,648.31 ($110.09) and a 12 month high of £121.85 ($155.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41.

London Stock Exchange Group ( LON:LSEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 363.50 ($4.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. London Stock Exchange Group had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that London Stock Exchange Group plc will post 405.5009823 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a GBX 89 ($1.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a boost from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $41.00. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.11%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £116 ($147.66) to £125 ($159.11) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider that operates connected businesses to serve customers across the entire financial markets value chain.

With capabilities in data, indices and analytics, capital formation, trade execution, clearing and risk management, we operate at the heart of the world’s financial ecosystem and enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities.

Together, our five business divisions – Data and Analytics, FTSE Russell, Risk Intelligence, Capital Markets and Post Trade – offer customers seamless access to global financial markets, across the trading lifecycle.

LSEG is headquartered in London and has a major presence throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and emerging markets.

