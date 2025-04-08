Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $216.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.70 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.35.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

