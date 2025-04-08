LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given New $342.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $405.00 to $342.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on LPL Financial from $414.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $397.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $379.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.83.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.89. 976,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $347.04 and a 200 day moving average of $316.90. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $187.19 and a fifty-two week high of $384.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 49.41%. On average, analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 28,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.14, for a total value of $10,507,633.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,907.82. This trade represents a 67.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $402,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,838.75. The trade was a 21.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,465 shares of company stock worth $12,562,070 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,905,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,454,000 after acquiring an additional 805,637 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,050,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,032,000 after purchasing an additional 522,032 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,660,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,757,000 after acquiring an additional 57,485 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,946,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 27.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,275,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,635,000 after acquiring an additional 276,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

