Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) Shares Down 46.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Free Report) fell 46.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.82. 714,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,459% from the average session volume of 45,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Luokung Technology Trading Down 46.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82.

Institutional Trading of Luokung Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Luokung Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Luokung Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luokung Technology

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of location-based services and mobile application products for long distance rail travelers in the People’s Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, which provides business to customer (B2C) location-based services; and SuperEngine that offers business to business (B2B) and business to government (B2G) services in connection with spatial-temporal big data processing.

