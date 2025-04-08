Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) Shares Down 46.7% – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2025

Shares of Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCOGet Free Report) fell 46.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.82. 714,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,459% from the average session volume of 45,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Luokung Technology Trading Down 46.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82.

Institutional Trading of Luokung Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Luokung Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCOFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Luokung Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luokung Technology

(Get Free Report)

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of location-based services and mobile application products for long distance rail travelers in the People’s Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, which provides business to customer (B2C) location-based services; and SuperEngine that offers business to business (B2B) and business to government (B2G) services in connection with spatial-temporal big data processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luokung Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luokung Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.