LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Position Cut by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,490,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160,665 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $20,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,114,000. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,815,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,224,000 after buying an additional 2,445,084 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,555,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,629,000 after buying an additional 827,657 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,103,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,200,000 after buying an additional 311,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 546,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 274,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Down 5.0 %

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $100.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 415.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Get Our Latest Report on LXP

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.