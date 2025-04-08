Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, March 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Magnite from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Magnite Price Performance

MGNI stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07. Magnite has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.90 million. Magnite had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 4.64%. Research analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 15,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $244,109.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 458,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,579.50. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Caine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $101,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,732.95. This represents a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,905 shares of company stock worth $4,718,855 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Magnite

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $586,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $3,000,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at about $818,000. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Magnite by 552.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 91,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

