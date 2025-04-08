MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Holdings Trimmed by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on MakeMyTrip from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. StockNews.com cut MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $91.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.96. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $60.55 and a 52 week high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.00.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

