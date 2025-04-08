Man Group Plc (LON:EMG) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 107.1% increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Man Group Stock Performance

LON:EMG opened at GBX 169.30 ($2.16) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.71. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 161.80 ($2.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 278.80 ($3.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 207.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 208.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robyn Grew sold 299,898 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.67), for a total transaction of £629,785.80 ($801,662.17). Also, insider Dixit Joshi purchased 46,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £99,930.67 ($127,202.99). 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Man Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 194 ($2.47) to GBX 272 ($3.46) in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Man Group from GBX 247 ($3.14) to GBX 242 ($3.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Man Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 194 ($2.47) to GBX 272 ($3.46) in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 281.67 ($3.59).

Man Group Company Profile

With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers’ capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society.

