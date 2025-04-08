Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.54 and traded as low as $5.20. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 102,026 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Down 6.6 %

The company has a market cap of $59.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 56.93%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is 95.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. OLIO Financial Planning bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

Further Reading

