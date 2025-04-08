ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Bought by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAN. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average of $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.28. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $78.87.

ManpowerGroup Profile



ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.



