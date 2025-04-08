Maria Barak Sells 2,729 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CAO Maria Barak sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $18,366.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,308.75. The trade was a 4.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sunrun Price Performance

RUN traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.66. 15,963,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,753,628. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RUN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sunrun from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sunrun from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sunrun by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,159,711 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $165,424,000 after buying an additional 54,329 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $538,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $618,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 9.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

