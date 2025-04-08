Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $126.85 and last traded at $141.16, with a volume of 46779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.70.

Marubeni Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.30.

Get Marubeni alerts:

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marubeni Co. will post 19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marubeni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marubeni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.