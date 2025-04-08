Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 22,081 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,081 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AMKR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Melius downgraded Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Melius Research cut Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 3.3 %

Amkor Technology stock opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $44.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $119,056.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,388 shares in the company, valued at $30,105.72. This represents a 79.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $18,999,995.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,020,870 shares in the company, valued at $218,956,009.50. This represents a 7.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

