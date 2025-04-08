Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $3.45 Million Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,177 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,588.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $43.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.7415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

