Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 136.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,440 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in H World Group were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group during the third quarter worth $489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in H World Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,684 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in H World Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,915,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in H World Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 508,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,961,000 after purchasing an additional 51,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headwater Capital Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of H World Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.25. H World Group Limited has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $42.98.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from H World Group’s previous — dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. H World Group’s payout ratio is presently 141.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded H World Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H World Group in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

