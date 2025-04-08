Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $11.88 Million in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 555,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,878,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COLD. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 61,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 35,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,226,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,237,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,155,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,932,000 after acquiring an additional 255,632 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,326,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 80,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 4.9 %

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.14. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $30.45.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.03 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -270.59%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.