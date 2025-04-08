Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 638.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,995,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,936,000 after buying an additional 6,913,431 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,038,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in TransAlta by 512.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,870,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,395 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth about $7,139,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1,279.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 521,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 483,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of TAC opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.72. TransAlta Co. has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0458 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is 43.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TAC shares. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut TransAlta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TAC

About TransAlta

(Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.