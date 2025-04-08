Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,256 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,078 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,242,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth $71,822,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth $8,375,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,454,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,119,000 after purchasing an additional 51,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,444,000 after purchasing an additional 35,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AWI. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.33.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:AWI opened at $128.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.98. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.68 and a twelve month high of $164.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.98 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.