Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 2,064 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,170 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Yelp were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YELP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 654,059 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 78,585 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 17.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,738 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Yelp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,553,227 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $89,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,984.12. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 21,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $785,007.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 153,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,467,776.30. This represents a 12.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,667 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Stock Down 6.2 %

YELP opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.56 and a 52 week high of $41.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average of $36.96.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $361.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.73 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

