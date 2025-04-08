Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stake in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,016,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,320 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Annexon were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANNX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Annexon by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Annexon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Annexon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Annexon during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the fourth quarter worth $116,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANNX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Annexon Trading Down 3.6 %

Annexon stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annexon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Annexon Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

