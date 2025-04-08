Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stake Reduced by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 323,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 79,833 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Maximus were worth $24,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Maximus by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $67.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.96. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.68. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $93.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. Equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Maximus

Insider Activity at Maximus

In related news, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $165,144.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,347.87. This trade represents a 11.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $988,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,167.68. The trade was a 85.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Maximus

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.