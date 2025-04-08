M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 183.79 ($2.34) and traded as low as GBX 154 ($1.96). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 160 ($2.04), with a volume of 11,359,423 shares.

M&C Saatchi Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 175.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 183.79. The company has a market capitalization of £202.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51.

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 9.63 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. M&C Saatchi had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 34.45%.

M&C Saatchi Increases Dividend

M&C Saatchi Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from M&C Saatchi’s previous dividend of $1.60. M&C Saatchi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.79%.

We are a global marketing services business working across a wide variety of industry sectors with a strategy focused on winning new business and starting new businesses.

Featured Articles

