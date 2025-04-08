M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 183.79 ($2.34) and traded as low as GBX 154 ($1.96). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 160 ($2.04), with a volume of 11,359,423 shares.
M&C Saatchi Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 175.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 183.79. The company has a market capitalization of £202.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51.
M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 9.63 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. M&C Saatchi had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 34.45%.
M&C Saatchi Company Profile
We are a global marketing services business working across a wide variety of industry sectors with a strategy focused on winning new business and starting new businesses.
