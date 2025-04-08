McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) is Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for about 3.0% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 867.7% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $3,018,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,606,000 after buying an additional 162,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 3.2 %

McKesson stock opened at $661.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $634.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $587.00. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $728.32.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.00.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $640,679.09. This trade represents a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total value of $5,358,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,110 shares of company stock worth $10,855,706. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

