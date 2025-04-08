Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.26, but opened at $48.60. Mercury General shares last traded at $51.41, with a volume of 826,928 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCY shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCY

Mercury General Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.13.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.84. Mercury General had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 22.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury General

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,252,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mercury General by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,670,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,983,000 after purchasing an additional 165,629 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Mercury General by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,276,000 after buying an additional 148,301 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,815,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 216,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,399,000 after buying an additional 101,488 shares during the period. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercury General

(Get Free Report)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.