Michael Henry Fiore Sells 8,881 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $695,027.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,433,820.30. The trade was a 13.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HealthEquity stock traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.77. 2,295,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.43, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.48. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $115.59.

Several brokerages recently commented on HQY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 11,024.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 138,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,680,000 after buying an additional 137,581 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

