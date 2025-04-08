Michael L. Speiser Sells 403 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total value of $52,087.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,968.75. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $130.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $194.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.81. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.84.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

