Michael L. Speiser Sells 403 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total value of $52,087.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,968.75. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Snowflake Stock Performance
Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $130.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $194.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.81. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional Trading of Snowflake
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
