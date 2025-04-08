Michael Richard Feldschuh Buys 2,063 Shares of Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR) Stock

Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Richard Feldschuh acquired 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $16,277.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 212,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,155.66. This trade represents a 0.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Richard Feldschuh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, Michael Richard Feldschuh bought 3,360 shares of Daxor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $25,804.80.

Daxor Stock Performance

DXR opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. Daxor Co. has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daxor

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Daxor stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Daxor Co. ( NASDAQ:DXR Free Report ) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Daxor worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Daxor from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

About Daxor

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions.

