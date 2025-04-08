Michael Richard Feldschuh Buys 2,063 Shares of Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR) Stock

Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Richard Feldschuh acquired 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $16,277.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 212,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,155.66. This trade represents a 0.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Michael Richard Feldschuh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 10th, Michael Richard Feldschuh bought 3,360 shares of Daxor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $25,804.80.
Daxor Stock Performance
DXR opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. Daxor Co. has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daxor
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Daxor from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.
About Daxor
Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions.
