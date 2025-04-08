Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Up 3.4% – Still a Buy?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.97 and last traded at $70.67. Approximately 14,205,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 22,862,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

Micron Technology Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

