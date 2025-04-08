MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.81, but opened at $18.81. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $18.36, with a volume of 117,255 shares changing hands.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28 and a beta of -4.76.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

