MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Trading Down 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Free Report) were down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00. Approximately 4,002 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.70.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8 million, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of -3.24.

About MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (BNKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of US large banks. BNKD was launched on Apr 5, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

