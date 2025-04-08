Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Receives $33.98 Consensus PT from Analysts

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.65.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $37.30 to $37.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $310.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ TIGO opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.95. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $31.63.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Millicom International Cellular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

