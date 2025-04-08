MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Bought by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,639,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,235 shares during the period. MiMedx Group comprises approximately 7.2% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $35,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 92,726 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 35.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 16,083 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 29.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at MiMedx Group

In other news, insider Kimberly Maersk-Moller sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $32,396.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,496.04. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 81,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $635,278.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 494,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,237.20. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,312 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDXG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDXG

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.74. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.42 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 26.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MiMedx Group Profile

(Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.