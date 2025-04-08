MobilityOne (LON:MBO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

MobilityOne Limited (LON:MBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.67 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02), with a volume of 40839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.71 ($0.02).

MobilityOne Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.39.

About MobilityOne

MobilityOne Limited, an investment holding company, provides e-commerce infrastructure payment solutions and platforms through its proprietary technology solutions in Malaysia. It operates through two segments, Telecommunication Services and Electronic Commerce Solutions; and Hardware. The company offers payment terminals for retailers, which enables bill payments, mobile and e-games top-ups, loan repayments, credit and ATM card payments, cashbacks, and e-wallets payments; mobile payment applications; and payment solution products and services, such as bill and loan collection, e-voucher distribution, local and federal government payment, and other recurring payment services for corporates.

