Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,182,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470,539 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $488,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 54.97%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.