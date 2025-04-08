Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $162.30, but opened at $152.20. Moog shares last traded at $159.89, with a volume of 680 shares traded.
Moog Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 5.80%.
Moog Increases Dividend
About Moog
Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.
