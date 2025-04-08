Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $162.30, but opened at $152.20. Moog shares last traded at $159.89, with a volume of 680 shares traded.

Moog Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 5.80%.

Moog Increases Dividend

About Moog

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Moog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Moog’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

