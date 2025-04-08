Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (NYSE:EDD) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.72 and traded as low as $4.28. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 433,665 shares.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

