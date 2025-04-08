Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG) Trading Down 9.2% – What’s Next?

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG – Get Free Report) traded down 9.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.31 and last traded at $25.41. 10,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 17,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $341.78 million, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (TMFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global companies of any size with quality growth characteristics, selected based on qualitative and quantitative factors. TMFG was launched on Jun 17, 2014 and is managed by Motley Fool.

