MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $86.88 and last traded at $88.59, with a volume of 3408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.84.
MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Stock Up 1.6 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.83. The company has a market capitalization of $558.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.01.
MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Company Profile
The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- PayPal Stock: Too Cheap to Ignore, Too Strong to Miss
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Progress Software: Making Progress Driven by the AI Revolution
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Intel-Taiwan Semiconductor Alliance Fuels Turnaround Hopes
Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.