MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $86.88 and last traded at $88.59, with a volume of 3408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.84.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.83. The company has a market capitalization of $558.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.01.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

